Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMRE stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

