Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Costamare Trading Down 1.3 %
CMRE stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.
Costamare Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMRE
Costamare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Costamare
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.