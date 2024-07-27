CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $107.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.