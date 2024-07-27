Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Trading Up 44.7 %

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $10.72. 24,935,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,494. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

