Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.48

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 641805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.