Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.630-2.680 EPS.
Cousins Properties Stock Up 8.2 %
Cousins Properties stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 2,703,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.30.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.