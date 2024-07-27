Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.630-2.680 EPS.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 8.2 %

Cousins Properties stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 2,703,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

