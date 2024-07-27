Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.630-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.24. 2,703,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,019. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

