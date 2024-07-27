Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cranswick Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRWKF remained flat at C$50.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.09. Cranswick has a 12 month low of C$50.70 and a 12 month high of C$51.50.

Get Cranswick alerts:

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.