Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cranswick Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRWKF remained flat at C$50.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.09. Cranswick has a 12 month low of C$50.70 and a 12 month high of C$51.50.
About Cranswick
