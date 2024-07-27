CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.89. 1,252,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,657. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
