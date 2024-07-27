CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,948 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CPRT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

