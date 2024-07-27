CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 3,705 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

PAYX stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.75. 1,371,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,192. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,648. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

