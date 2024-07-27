CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 3,840 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 211.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,859,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.00. 3,262,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

