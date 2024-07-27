CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 20,976 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.65. 24,035 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $555.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

