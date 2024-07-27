CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,480. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

