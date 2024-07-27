CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

Shares of FMDE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

