CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $803,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,995. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.