CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

DVN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,101. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

