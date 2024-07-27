CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 918.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 4,167 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

