CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $955,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after acquiring an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,578 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $29,007,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5,380.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH traded down $13.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.84. 2,954,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

