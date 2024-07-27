CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,109,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.86. 31,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $107.25.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

