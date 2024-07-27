CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $853,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,627,000 after acquiring an additional 529,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,524.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.53. 10,884,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,928,651. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

