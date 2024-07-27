CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.72. 8,626,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

