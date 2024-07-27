CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 10,744 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. 12,387,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,764,148. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

