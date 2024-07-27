CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $95.01. 5,217,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,042. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

