Critical Analysis: Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) & YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wag! Group and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 276.98%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $83.92 million 0.61 -$13.32 million ($0.36) -3.50 YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wag! Group and YogaWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

YogaWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wag! Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group -15.92% -553.34% -27.81% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About YogaWorks

(Get Free Report)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

