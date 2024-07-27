Critical Review: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) versus BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoneyLion and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 5 0 3.00 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.69%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MoneyLion and BTC Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $423.43 million 1.75 -$45.24 million ($2.90) -24.24 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.35 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -6.42% -3.02% -1.51% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyLion beats BTC Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

