Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.86 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$14.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Mark Holly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

