crvUSD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $140.01 million and $36.84 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99449709 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $35,474,854.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

