Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at JMP Securities

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUE

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CUE opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.