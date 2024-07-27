Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $188.71 and a 52 week high of $288.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

