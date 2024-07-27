Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.
About Cyfrowy Polsat
