Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Announces Dividend of $0.39

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.391 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

