Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the June 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance
Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 14,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank A/S
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.