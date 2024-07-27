Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the June 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 14,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

