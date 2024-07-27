Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.319 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.397-1.430 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

DASTY traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 197,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.