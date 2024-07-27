Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Data I/O Stock Performance

DAIO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.99. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Wednesday.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

