Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $29.75-30.65 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 29.750-30.650 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $53.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $894.70. 1,302,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,790. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $970.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $890.03.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,040.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

