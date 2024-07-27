Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 29.750-30.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 31.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY25 guidance to $29.75-30.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $53.20 on Friday, reaching $894.70. 1,302,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $970.62 and a 200-day moving average of $890.03. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

