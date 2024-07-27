Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,030.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,040.13.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $894.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $970.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.