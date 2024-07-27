Decred One Day Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.13 or 0.00017847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00075952 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009228 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,258.88 or 0.44510970 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,216,868 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

