Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

DELL traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.56. 8,419,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,385,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

