Dero Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.41 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Dero has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $17,239.34 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,997.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.00582641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00104775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00238359 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00067233 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

