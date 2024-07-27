Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $18.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

