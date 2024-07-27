DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $5.79 during trading hours on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.