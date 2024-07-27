DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $5.79 during trading hours on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.