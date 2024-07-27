DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.06.

DexCom Stock Down 40.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

