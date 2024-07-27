DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,054,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 3,977,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.5 days.
DEXUS Stock Down 18.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEXSF traded down C$0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.09. 5,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.79. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.57.
DEXUS Company Profile
