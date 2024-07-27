DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,054,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 3,977,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.5 days.

DEXUS Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEXSF traded down C$0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.09. 5,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.79. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.57.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

