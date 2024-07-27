DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Achieves $130.47 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $130.47 million and $5.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,956.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00561534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00104280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00237581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00067277 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,154,068,497 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.