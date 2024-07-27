Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 473.3% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. 42,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,802. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,599,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

