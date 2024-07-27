Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 73.2% in July

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMZU opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164 million, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2529 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

