Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading Up 2.4%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 399,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 705,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Pickering Energy Partners LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pickering Energy Partners LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

