DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 464,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,573. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

