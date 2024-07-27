dogwifhat (WIF) Price Tops $2.49

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $334.54 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00003656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,688 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,689.947034. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.60528877 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $248,532,287.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

